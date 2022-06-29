MedX Health (CVE:MDX) Stock Price Up 10%

MedX Health Corp (CVE:MDX – Get Rating) shares rose 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 104,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 127,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The firm has a market cap of C$10.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07.
About MedX Health (CVE:MDX)
