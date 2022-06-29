MedX Health (CVE:MDX) Stock Price Up 10%

MedX Health Corp (CVE:MDX – Get Rating) shares rose 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 104,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 127,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market cap of C$10.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07.

MedX Health

MedX Health Corp, a medical device and software company, develops, manufactures, and markets skin related screening tools and phototherapy devices for pain relief and tissue repair in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers SIAscopy, a medical device technology used to scan skin for suspicious moles and lesions; phototherapeutic medical devices, which use light energy in lower-level laser and LED to provide treatment for pain and tissue damage in the rehabilitation market; and SIAMETRICS, SIMSYS, and MoleMate, which creates real-time images for physicians and dermatologists to evaluate various types of moles or lesions within seconds.

