MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA) Short Interest Up 293.8% in June

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 293.8% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MEKA. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. raised its holdings in MELI Kaszek Pioneer by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. now owns 520,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the fourth quarter worth $360,000. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MELI Kaszek Pioneer alerts:

Shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40. MELI Kaszek Pioneer has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $14.70.

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MELI Kaszek Pioneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MELI Kaszek Pioneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.