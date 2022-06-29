Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Mesoblast from $6.50 to $2.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.25.

NASDAQ:MESO opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $296.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 3.05. Mesoblast has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 921.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mesoblast will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mesoblast during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 43.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

