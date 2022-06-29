Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Position Raised by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,185 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.8% of Ellevest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $160.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.33. The company has a market capitalization of $434.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $111,345.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,915.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,564 shares of company stock valued at $9,130,201 over the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.56.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

