MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Trading Down 6.3%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.99 and last traded at $3.99. 8,711 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,613,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of MicroVision in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.45 million, a P/E ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 3.50.

MicroVision ( NASDAQ:MVIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. MicroVision had a negative net margin of 2,114.59% and a negative return on equity of 36.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 296.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in MicroVision by 358.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in MicroVision by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 14,863 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in MicroVision by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 360,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 180,759 shares during the period. 28.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

