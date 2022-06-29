Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 13,706 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 144,886 shares.The stock last traded at $14.69 and had previously closed at $15.17.

A number of analysts have commented on TIGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $36.10 to $26.30 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.75.

Millicom International Cellular ( NASDAQ:TIGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 261.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 108.9% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter worth about $50,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 539.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter worth about $161,000. 10.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.