Mina (MINA) Trading Up 4% Over Last Week

Mina (MINA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded 4% higher against the dollar. One Mina coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00003272 BTC on exchanges. Mina has a total market capitalization of $375.52 million and approximately $20.36 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,915.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,041.86 or 0.19906275 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00184341 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004919 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00078584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00015798 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 565,305,374 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

