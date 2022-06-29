MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Down to $8.72

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.72, but opened at $8.37. MINISO Group shares last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 1,327 shares.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MINISO Group in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 0.13.

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $369.29 million during the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in MINISO Group by 277.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in MINISO Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MINISO Group during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MINISO Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in MINISO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. 16.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MINISO Group Company Profile (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

