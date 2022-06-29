Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $16,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $878,654,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Mondelez International by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,526,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,435 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,299,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,439,000 after buying an additional 2,271,331 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $148,957,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,779,000 after buying an additional 2,162,384 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $61.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.23.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.14%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

