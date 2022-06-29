Moneywise Inc. Acquires 1,659 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Moneywise Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Moneywise Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,885,239,000 after purchasing an additional 567,169 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,216,472,000 after purchasing an additional 617,023 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,280,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,939 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,989,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,424,000 after purchasing an additional 444,154 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,988,000 after purchasing an additional 362,696 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.99. The company had a trading volume of 79,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,988,695. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.21 and a 1 year high of $118.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.54.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

