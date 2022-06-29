Moneywise Inc. Decreases Holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV)

Moneywise Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF accounts for 0.5% of Moneywise Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Moneywise Inc. owned about 1.02% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.91. 2,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,233. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.39.

