MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.31–$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion. MongoDB also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.31–$0.28 EPS.

MDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday. They set a sell rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $406.82.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $278.35 on Wednesday. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $213.39 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $284.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.90.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total value of $137,124.93. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 46,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,473,328.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.38, for a total value of $14,433,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,744 shares in the company, valued at $84,432,330.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,809 shares of company stock valued at $32,563,575. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 23.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 27.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 78.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

