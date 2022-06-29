Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $85.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $74.29 and a 1-year high of $94.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.83.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,975,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 149.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,974,000 after buying an additional 219,240 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 27.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 998,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,256,000 after buying an additional 212,085 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 886,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,671,000 after purchasing an additional 143,130 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,903,000 after purchasing an additional 116,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group (Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.