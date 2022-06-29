Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MACA opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76. Moringa Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MACA. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Moringa Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,737,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Moringa Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $4,598,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Moringa Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,056,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Moringa Acquisition by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,110,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 199,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Moringa Acquisition by 47.9% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 576,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 186,645 shares during the last quarter. 75.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

