Morpheus Labs (MITX) Trading 13.3% Higher Over Last Week

Morpheus Labs (MITX) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 29th. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a total market capitalization of $4.60 million and $130,842.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs (CRYPTO:MITX) is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 705,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 494,999,999 coins. The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

