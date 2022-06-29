Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lessened its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

NYSE MTN opened at $224.51 on Wednesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.37 and a 1-year high of $376.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.06 by $0.10. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.71 EPS. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $1.91 dividend. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.22%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.00.

About Vail Resorts (Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.