Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Has $7.35 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,335 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises 5.6% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC owned 0.20% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $7,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10,820.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 184.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHC opened at $31.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.92. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

