Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Has $815,000 Stock Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,183 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF comprises 0.6% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,581,000 after buying an additional 31,192 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 153.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 19,261 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 37,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period.

Shares of AOR opened at $48.02 on Wednesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $46.87 and a 52-week high of $57.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.93.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

