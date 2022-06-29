Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Sells 33,665 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,665 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.5% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

VWO opened at $41.88 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $54.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.49 and a 200 day moving average of $46.08.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

