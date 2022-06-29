Mountain Boy Minerals (CVE:MTB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.11

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. (CVE:MTB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 8000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.96 million and a P/E ratio of 28.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.16.
About Mountain Boy Minerals (CVE:MTB)
