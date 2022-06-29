Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Buys 2,294 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned about 0.30% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $21,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $72.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.73. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 36.76%. The firm had revenue of $342.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.94%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Stephens cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.20.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

