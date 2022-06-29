Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 365,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services comprises approximately 2.4% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $36,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 16,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.61.

Shares of FIS opened at $94.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.31 billion, a PE ratio of 63.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.72. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

