Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $15.66 Million Stock Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned about 0.43% of ACI Worldwide worth $15,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACIW. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,862,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,016,000 after purchasing an additional 591,755 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,420,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,681,000 after purchasing an additional 884,066 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1,099.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,390,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,330 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,619,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,880,000 after purchasing an additional 32,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,488,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,346,000 after purchasing an additional 391,500 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $38.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $323.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.86 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 10.31%. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on ACI Worldwide from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th.

About ACI Worldwide (Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.