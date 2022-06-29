Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $43.42 Million Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up approximately 2.8% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned approximately 0.18% of Church & Dwight worth $43,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

NYSE CHD opened at $91.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.34 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.42.

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.