Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Invests $215,000 in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 20,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 17,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 15,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 89.42%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $450,342. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

