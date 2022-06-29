Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Purchases 1,890 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises approximately 3.9% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned about 0.16% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $58,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,793,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,619,000 after buying an additional 311,107 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,120,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,377,862,000 after buying an additional 43,307 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $1,172,681,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,791,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,606,000 after buying an additional 361,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,397,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,673,000 after buying an additional 298,174 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on AJG. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.11.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $163.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.15. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.02.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 44.93%.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.