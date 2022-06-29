Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Raises Stock Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $10,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 64.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after acquiring an additional 40,026 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,416,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,105,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,471,000 after acquiring an additional 64,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 21.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $85.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.29. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.29 and a fifty-two week high of $94.35.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.09 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SIGI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

