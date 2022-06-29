Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 150 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID reduced its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Henry Schein by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 401,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $2,097,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 1,360.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 62,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.50.

Henry Schein stock opened at $76.02 on Wednesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $1,250,357.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,922.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $981,964.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,616 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,671 shares of company stock worth $4,020,298. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

