Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 158 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lessened its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Teleflex makes up approximately 1.9% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned 0.17% of Teleflex worth $28,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Teleflex by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 31,083 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,029,000 after buying an additional 8,292 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Teleflex by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,325 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $853,896.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $340.00 to $317.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.92.

NYSE TFX opened at $253.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.68. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $244.81 and a 12-month high of $428.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

