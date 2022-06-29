Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 57 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID trimmed its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.69.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $214.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $248.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

