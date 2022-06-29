Mr Price Group (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Investec

Mr Price Group (OTCMKTS:MRPLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Mr Price Group stock opened at $11.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average is $13.34. Mr Price Group has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $16.18.

About Mr Price Group (Get Rating)

Mr Price Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion retailer serving women, men, and children in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Apparel, Home, Telecoms, and Financial Services and Cellular. It offers clothing, underwear, footwear, cosmetics, and accessories; furniture and kids merchandise; sporting, outdoor, and fitness products comprising footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories; women's smart and casual fashion and intimate wear; and home textile and décor products for bedroom, living-room, bathroom, kitchen, and dining-room.

