Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Purchases 191 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Enstar Group accounts for approximately 5.0% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $20,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Enstar Group news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 89,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $19,999,824.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,546,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,697.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

ESGR stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.03. 102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,796. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.94 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Enstar Group Limited has a 52 week low of $203.38 and a 52 week high of $286.89.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter.

ESGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Enstar Group from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

