MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Stock Price Up 2%

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.73 and last traded at $75.05. Approximately 864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 443,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.56.

MSM has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.86.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $707,272.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,540.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $2,720,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,629,109 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,485 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 11.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,503,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,553,000 after buying an additional 368,106 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth approximately $23,130,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,365,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,768,000 after buying an additional 226,310 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

