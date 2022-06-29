mStable USD (MUSD) Market Cap Tops $40.92 Million

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 29th. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $40.92 million and approximately $36,885.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004958 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,056.98 or 0.99834221 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00036279 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00023216 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001149 BTC.

About mStable USD

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars.

