MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 208.9% from the May 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of MSLP remained flat at $$0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.19. MusclePharm has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.31.

MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter.

MusclePharm Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of performance powders, capsules, tablets, gels, and on-the-go ready to eat snacks. Its MusclePharm brand product portfolio includes combat protein powder and combat crunch protein bars; and essential supplements, such as a BCAA, creatine, glutamine, carnitine, CLA, fish oil, multi-vitamin, and other products.

