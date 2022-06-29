MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLPGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 208.9% from the May 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of MSLP remained flat at $$0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.19. MusclePharm has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.31.

MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLPGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter.

MusclePharm Company Profile (Get Rating)

MusclePharm Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of performance powders, capsules, tablets, gels, and on-the-go ready to eat snacks. Its MusclePharm brand product portfolio includes combat protein powder and combat crunch protein bars; and essential supplements, such as a BCAA, creatine, glutamine, carnitine, CLA, fish oil, multi-vitamin, and other products.

