Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Gap Up to $142.38

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $142.38, but opened at $147.80. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $143.99, with a volume of 150 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.32 and its 200-day moving average is $135.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($13.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($8.95) by ($4.93). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 59.04%. The business had revenue of $568.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.32 million. As a group, analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -29.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 4.5% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

