Namecoin (NMC) Reaches Market Cap of $19.25 Million

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 28th. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $19.25 million and $7,236.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Namecoin has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.31 or 0.00006437 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,291.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.06 or 0.00507916 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.13 or 0.00281541 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012251 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000264 BTC.

About Namecoin

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

