Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Up 1.9%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.45 and last traded at $11.36. 2,061 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 707,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.21.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Nano-X Imaging by 691.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Nano-X Imaging by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Nano-X Imaging by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

