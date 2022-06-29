Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Up 1.9%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.45 and last traded at $11.36. 2,061 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 707,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.21.
Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nano-X Imaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNOX)
Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nano-X Imaging (NNOX)
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
- Don’t Bet On A Rebound In Unifirst, Yet
- Recession-Proof Patterson Companies Is A Steal
- Booking Holding’s Stock To Benefit As Borders Open Up Again
- Should Nike (NYSE: NKE) Be In Your Portfolio For The Rest Of 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.