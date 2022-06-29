National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on National Bankshares in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

Shares of National Bankshares stock opened at $31.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average of $35.22. National Bankshares has a 52 week low of $31.42 and a 52 week high of $39.19.

National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:NKSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 38.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that National Bankshares will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 4.4%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKSH. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in National Bankshares in the third quarter worth $25,000. Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in National Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $900,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in National Bankshares by 24.8% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 79,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 15,792 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in National Bankshares in the first quarter worth $566,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in National Bankshares in the third quarter worth $425,000. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

