National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $45.14

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.14 and traded as high as $49.23. National Beverage shares last traded at $48.90, with a volume of 222,663 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.16.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIZZ. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in National Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $3,732,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 401.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 48,476 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in National Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,094,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in National Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,812,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in National Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,532,000. 25.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Beverage Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

