Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Short Interest Up 255.6% in June

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 255.6% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Natuzzi by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Natuzzi in the first quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natuzzi during the first quarter valued at $534,000. 15.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NTZ traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.76. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,742. Natuzzi has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.58. The firm has a market cap of $96.11 million, a P/E ratio of -39.02 and a beta of 1.67.

Natuzzi ( NYSE:NTZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NTZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Natuzzi in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Natuzzi from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Natuzzi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

