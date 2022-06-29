Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $497.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $179.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.67. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

