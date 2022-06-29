Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Lowered to $230.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NFLX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.08.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $179.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Netflix has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.67.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

