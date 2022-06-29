New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.49.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NGD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares cut their target price on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of New Gold stock opened at C$1.53 on Wednesday. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.57. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 6.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.59.

New Gold ( TSE:NGD Get Rating ) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$221.30 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

