New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Stock Price Up 6.3%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.52 and last traded at $19.52. 20,224 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,572,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.37.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Macquarie lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average of $14.80.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $614.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.75 million. On average, equities analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067,800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,078,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,441,000 after purchasing an additional 932,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,539,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,448 shares in the last quarter.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.