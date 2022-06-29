Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Shares Gap Down to $4.25

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.25, but opened at $4.09. Newegg Commerce shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 12,580 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average is $6.45.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Newegg Commerce by 35,220.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,631 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Newegg Commerce by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 167,798 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Newegg Commerce by 308.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 209,676 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Newegg Commerce by 91.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 13,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triatomic Management LP bought a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the first quarter valued at $139,000. 0.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video, home audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; Xbox, Playstation, legacy gaming, and gaming titles; and home networking, commercial networking, server and components, and smart home products.

