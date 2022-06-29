Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Receives $26.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLGet Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

NWL stock opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $27.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWLGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,251,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908,772 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,926,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,067,000 after buying an additional 5,587,736 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Newell Brands by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,883,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,290 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,278,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,555,000 after buying an additional 2,218,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,621,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,455,000 after buying an additional 2,169,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

