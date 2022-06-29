Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.42

Shares of Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.42 ($0.40) and traded as low as GBX 32 ($0.39). Newmark Security shares last traded at GBX 32 ($0.39), with a volume of 3,200 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £3 million and a P/E ratio of -8.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 31.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Newmark Security Company Profile

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic and physical security systems. It operates in two segments, People and Data Management, and Physical Security Solutions. The People and Data Management segment designs, manufactures, and distributes hardware and software access-control systems; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems.

