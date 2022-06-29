Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.42

Shares of Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.42 ($0.40) and traded as low as GBX 32 ($0.39). Newmark Security shares last traded at GBX 32 ($0.39), with a volume of 3,200 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of £3 million and a P/E ratio of -8.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 31.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.51.
Newmark Security Company Profile (LON:NWT)
