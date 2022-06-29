NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.80-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.98-$3.13 EPS.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.86.

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.32. The company had a trading volume of 48,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,599,660. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $149.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.30, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.56.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its position in NextEra Energy by 42.3% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,717,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,499,000 after buying an additional 510,202 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 27.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,036,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,503,000 after buying an additional 435,900 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,007,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 29.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,303,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,403,000 after purchasing an additional 294,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,644,000 after purchasing an additional 282,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

