NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,768 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $82,459,000 after buying an additional 102,792 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $1,841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KGI Securities downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.15.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $103.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.48 and a twelve month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.